KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday left for the United States (US) of America on a private visit.

According to the sources, CM Murad Ali Shah will stay in US for a few days where he will undergo a medical examination. The chief minister would also meet with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is already in US.

The chief minister will return back next week, according to a CM’s spokesman.