How Portabl by Charlee Jeunehomme is changing the world of technology

With that being said, don’t we all love something that makes work a lot easier? We sure do. This is where, Portabl, by Charlee Jeunehomme, Laurent Wéry and Thomas Castro jumps in. The company invented the world’s very first triple screen extension for laptops on a single USB cable. No more hubs or dongles. Their first product, the Slide, has simplified and made laptops portable like it has never been done before by any company.

Charlee Jeunehomme, in three years’ time, along with his associates Laurent Wéry and Thomas Castro are the first people in the world to do this.

On the electronic side: have conceived and designed the architecture of the Synergy System communication protocol, the electronic board, the interface and the technology that makes it a world first, combining two power cables and two video signal cables through a single USB cable.

ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE — have invented the permanent data and power Constant Stream system allowing two full-HD screens to slide to the left and right of your laptop screen, without any display break.

Their first product, The Slide, is not just an evolution of any existing product. According to its specifications, it is composed of 89 custom-made parts and 159 components. It has also passed the certifications, respects the distribution regulations, and benefits from a two-year international warranty.

What started from a simple idea in 2015, has now proudly become the world’s first device that transforms any laptop into a triple screen one, on a single USB cable.