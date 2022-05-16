Pakistan Customs seize foreign currency $38,500 at Peshawar Airport

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and Pakistan Customs on Sunday Seized Foreign Currency Worth USD $38,500 at Peshawar Airport.

Continuing with its ongoing incessant operations against currency smuggling, Pakistan Customs has seized Qatri Reyals worth USD$38,500 this afternoon at Peshawar Airport, said a press release issued here.

A passenger named Imran Khan, Passport No. 1570-65304-1 resident of Dir Upper was departing for Qatar via Qatar Airlines, on May 15, 2022 (Sunday) from Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), Peshawar.

After giving him an opportunity to declare the currency at the Currency Declaration Desk established in the Departure Hall, his baggage was searched upon suspicion.

It led to the recovery of 1,46,000 Qatri Riyals being illegally smuggled out of Pakistan.

He was asked to justify legal custody of the currency. However, he failed to do so.

Therefore, the currency has been withheld and the accused has been arrested by the Customs staff at BKIA for further legal proceedings under the law.

Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Mr. Asim Ahmad has commended the successful operation by the Customs team at BKIA and reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of currency smuggling across Pakistan.

It is also pertinent to mention that Chairman FBR has already issued special instructions to Customs Field Formations for stepping up vigilance at airports and land border stations to frustrate any attempts made for currency smuggling.