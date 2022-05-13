Cabinet decided against holding multiple Pakistani passports, not foreign ones: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday clarified that the Federal Cabinet in its last meeting had decided against holding multiple Pakistani passports, not the foreign passports.

In a news statement, she said the Federal Cabinet, in a meeting on May 10 had approved the revocation of more than one Pakistani passports under the Passport Act, 1974. However, the news of repealing foreign passports was misreported, she added. Marriyum clarified that the cabinet decision would not be applicable on foreign citizenship or foreign countries passports.

“It is a crime to have two Pakistani passports. The last date for revocation of two Pakistani passports is December 31, 2022,” the minister maintained. She said more than one Pakistani passport would be revoked under the Passport Act 1974.