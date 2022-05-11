British High Commissioner meets Hamza, vows to continue cooperation

British High Commissioner Christain Turner met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at Chief Minister Office in Lahore on Wednesday and vowed to continue cooperation with the Punjab government in the education, health and other social sectors.

He said the England cricket team will visit Pakistan in September. Matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of Pakistan-UK relations, and enhancing cooperation in the social sector came under discussion during the meeting. He also felicitated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of the chief minister.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and UK are an important partners in journey of progress and prosperity. He appreciated the British cooperation and role for the promotion and improvement of education, health, law and order and other social sectors.

Hamza Shehbaz said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a result-oriented strategy has been formulated for the uplift of education, health, law and order and other social sectors. He said the government would work to further promote ties with the UK in various sectors. The CM maintained that the present government is advancing forward with a new vigour and resolve for ensuring the progress of the country.

Hamza Shehbaz categorically remarked that it is a mission to make Pakistan an enlightened and progressive country.

The British delegation comprised Alex Ballinger representative to Punjab, Political Advisor Talal Raza and Development Advisor Sana Zia. Chairman P&D, Secretaries Finance, Industries, School Education, Higher Education and Food along with CEO PBIT and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

Cholistan water issue: Hamza Shehbaz chaired an emergency meeting to review measures for dealing with the water shortage issues in south Punjab, especially Bahawalpur and Cholistan.

The CM ordered for starting relief operation on war-footing and asked the administration and political team to supervise relief activities in affected areas. Temporary ponds should be produced and water should be immediately arranged through water bowsers in remote outback, he said and vowed to support the affectees.

The situation was being monitored 24/7 and instructions had been issued for regular monitoring of relief activities and ground situation in the affected areas, he said. Every possible support would be extended and water scarcity-hit areas were being focused, added Hamza.

The CM ordered for assessing losses in the affected areas and submit a report to him. He also ordered for a crackdown on canal water thieves. Cases should be registered against those involved in water theft and no pressure should be tolerated, he added.

Plan for traffic management: Hamza Shehbaz has said that a comprehensive plan should be devised for traffic management in Lahore and other major cities, and sought the plan in seven days.

He was chairing a meeting on traffic management in the provincial metropolis. The CM said that the inconvenience caused to citizens due to traffic jams should be resolved in a better way. No urban planning had been done in the city which was causing traffic problems, he regretted and directed the IG police for early provision of a feasible plan for promotion of traffic wardens.

Lahore beautification plan: The chief minister has ordered submission of a Lahore beautification plan in four days, saying that certified tree data should be compiled as well.

“Similarly, trees and plants should be regularly monitored for saving them from mistletoe,” he said, and expressed displeasure over closure of butterfly park, disfiguring of green-belts and closure of fountains. The CM asked the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to use recycled water, instead of groundwater and made it clear that presentations would not help as performance should be shown through needful actions.

Hamza Shehbaz also visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters where he was briefed about the closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring system.