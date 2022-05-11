15 people killed in road accident on Indus Highway

At least 15 people, including a woman and a child, were killed when a truck and a passenger van collided on the Indus Highway near Sann on Wednesday. According to the report, the passenger van was heading towards Karachi from Kandiaro town of district Naushehro Feroze in which more than 20 people were on board. The bodies of the killed passengers and the injured were shifted to Manjhand Hospital where medical aid is being provided to the injured persons. Police sources said that 15 people were killed in the accident and 13 of them were shifted to Manjhand Hospital. Jamshoro’s Deputy Commissioner Fareed Din Mustafa said that 15 passengers had lost their lives in the accident while 7 others sustained injuries who are being treated at nearby hospitals.