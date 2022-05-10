Sharjeel vows all out efforts for timely completion of BRT Red Line project

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has vowed to complete civil work of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line within the stipulated period of 24 months.

Sharjeel Memon, in a meeting with delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and French Development Agency (AFD) in Karachi on Monday, said that process of purchasing buses for the project should also be expedited, so that buses would be available at the completion of the infrastructure of the project.

The ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist Lloyd Wright; CWUW in-charge Jia Hyung; Senior Project Officer ADB, Omar Ali Shah; AFD’s David Margonstern; Secretary of Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh; MD of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Altaf Sario and CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ijlal participated in the meeting.

“The process of land transfer for BRT Red Line Depot will be expedited and I will personally look into the matter of transfer of 32 acres of land for bio-gas plant in Buffalo Colony,” he pledged.

While discussing issues of BRT Red Line project and its completion within stipulated time frame in detail it was agreed to hold weekly virtual meetings on the project.

The provincial minister assured all possible assistance in the regard and said that there would be no delay from the Sindh government as his entire team and contractors would work on the project day and night. The minister further reiterated Sindh government’s resolve to solve the problem of public transport in Karachi and informed that contractors have been given one month to complete the Orange Line project.

The ADB’s Senior Urban Development Specialist Transport indicated that there were issues of land for construction of two depots of the project and transfer of 32 acres of land for construction of bio-gas plant.