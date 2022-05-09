Election commission of Balochistan refutes LG polls postponement news

QUETTA: Election Commission Balochistan chapter on Monday rebutted the news regarding the postponement of the Local Government election in the Balochistan province.

“Local Government elections 2022 will be held on 29th May 2022 as scheduled by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” said Election Commissioner Balochistan region Fayaz Hussain Murad.

Some media outlets have claimed that LG polls 2022 in Balochistan have been put off till 31 July 2022.

However, the provincial election commissioner refuted the news and reiterated that the election commission is all set to conduct LG polls on 29th May 2022.