Pakistan offers huge opportunities of investment in technology sector: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that as Pakistan offered huge opportunities of investment in technology sector, foreign tech companies would be facilitated in all respects with regards to investment and expansion.

The current government intends to increase the IT exports of Pakistan from USD 1.5 billion to USD 15 billion in the coming year and for that close collaboration with Huawei will result in the provision of training to the youth of Pakistan through various means including setting up a university, he added. The Prime Minister said this in a meeting with Yi Xiang, Senior Vice President of the Middle East and Africa Region of Huawei.

He emphasized that investments in tech sector would increase employment and skills enhancement of Pakistani youth, especially women as the government was focused on increasing the number of women in e-commerce sector by providing them the suitable environment to get themselves trained and raise capital, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need of expediting the process of strategizing the collaborative efforts within a week and highlighted the government’s willingness to not leave any stone unturned to achieve the said objectives. He expressed satisfaction over Huawei’s long association with Pakistan and investments in the telecom sector.

Yi Xiang while thanking the Prime Minister expressed interest in expanding Huawei’s footprint in Pakistan. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Charge d’ Affairs China Embassy Ms. Pang Chunxue were also present in the meeting.