The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a big public gathering in Mianwali on Friday evening today.

A 30 feet high and 80 feet long stage has been set for the meeting that is to be addressed by Imran Khan.

A large number of workers from other districts are also likely to attend the party’s Mianwali meeting.

Foolproof arrangements are being made for the security of the venue a heavy contingent of police will be deployed inside and around the venue of the public meeting.