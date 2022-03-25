PM Imran Khan addresses public gathering in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a public gathering in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PM Imran Khan said that he refers to Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his speeches not to garner support from people but because he truly believes in Islamic teachings.

The premier said: “Youngsters, there are always two paths; one is the right and the other is the wrong path. The former is a difficult route and latter the route that was followed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).” PM Imran Khan said Pakistan will certainly flourish by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and maintaining justice, equality and rule of law in society.

Talking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PM Imran Khan said that he tells himself before every jalsa not to use the word “diesel” for Fazl, but as soon as he stands atop the stage to start the jalsa, the word “diesel” starts echoing in the environment, compelling him to use the term.

“I am a person who was the superstar of the cricket world and has travelled the entire world,” he said, adding that he wants to teach the youngsters what is the right path through his experience.

Accusing the Opposition of being involved in horse-trading of MNA’s, the premier said that the joint Opposition offered MNA Saleh Muhammad Rs200-250 million to vote against him. PM Imran Khan said that all the dissident PTI MNA’s had these two options when they entered this buying and selling market in Islamabad ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

The premier further added the aim of the Opposition to bring a no-confidence motion is only to blackmail the ruling government for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) “but it will never be given to them.”

He said: “We struggled for the passage of a resolution in the United Nations to observe March 15 every year as a day against Islamophobia.”

Imran Khan said the UN has decided that no one will be allowed to hurt the feelings of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.