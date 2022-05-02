70 suspects held in search operation

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Saturday launched a search operation in Shakrial area in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Sadiqabad police conducted search operations in and around Shakrial.

A total of 45 houses and 70 suspects were questioned during the operation. According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Crackdown against professional beggars, 44 held: The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 44 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars. “The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents.

Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic,” he said.