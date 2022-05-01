Cooperation in Pak-China business courses on the cards

Hunan Chemical Vocational Technology College based in Zhuzhou, Hunan province of China and Sindh Provincial Vocational Education Commission discussed cooperation for Chinese language and business courses.

More than 20 leaders from relevant institutions in China and Pakistan, experts, and members of the Chinese language and business course teaching team participated in the recently held Belt and Road Chinese + Vocational Skills Talent Training Forum, and special academic seminar. All the participants attended the forum and seminar in an online format in wake of the current Covid-19 epidemic

Vice President of Hunan Chemical Vocational Technology College, Prof Long Ping, Director of the Project Office, Prof Tian Weijun, Director of the International Exchange and External Liaison Office, Associate Prof Xiao Hong, Director of Basic Courses, Prof Mo Jianxue, Dean of Business School, Prof Tan Wenpei, Vice Dean, Prof Xiong Meizhen and Chairman of the Vocational Education Committee of Sindh Province, Masroor Ahmed, CEO of Educast Distance Education, Dr. Abdullah Butt, teaching consultant, Muhammad Farooq, CEO of ALM Consulting, Muhammed Ahmed attended the meeting. The discussion was presided over by the Deputy Director of the Office of International Exchange and External Liaison, Associate Prof He Jing, and translated by Liu Zixuan. At the beginning of the meeting, Prof Longping delivered an enthusiastic speech, introducing the school’s history and current situation, professional setting and characteristics, and subsequent cooperation expectations in curriculum construction to the participants. Longping said that the college will actively serve the Belt and Road Initiative, work with Pakistan to promote the construction of the “Chinese + Business” curriculum, and wish the project a complete success.