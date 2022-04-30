Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Eid ul Fitr

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review security arrangements for Eid ul Fitr.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General Police KP Moazam Jah Ansari, relevant secretaries, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Regional Police Officer through a video-link facility.

Chief Secretary directed police to ensure full-proof security of Eid congregational prayers across the province.

The meeting also decided to provide facilities to tourists visiting at tourists destinations in eid holidays, ensure provision of fuel at petrol stations and check transport fares.

He especially directed police officails to create awareness among people to avoid aerial firing on Eid ul Fitr night as it poses danger to lives of innocent people and take strict action against people who violate the law.

Chief Secretary also directed transport department to implement transport fares and extend maximum facilitate people coming to native cities on Eid ul Fitr.