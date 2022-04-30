Court extends interim bail of 11 MPAs in PA ruckus case

A sessions court on Friday extended interim bail of 11 MPAs till May 17 in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case. The court directed all MPAs to join investigations. Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail application of the MPAs belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Earlier, MPAs – Ammar Yasir, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mahandir Singh, Waris Aziz, Khayal Ahmad, Shujaat Nawaz, Malik Nadeem Abbas and others appeared before the court and got their attendance marked. Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session, held on April 16.