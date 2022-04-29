1,64,000 children to be vaccinated in North Waziristan, Bannu

More than 1,64,000 children under five years of age would be vaccinated against crippling polio disease in North Waziristan and Bannu districts. Following a report of a polio case in North Waziristan, a two days special anti-polio campaign was started in North Waziristan and Bannu district on Thursday where 1,64,000 children under five years of age would be administered oral polio vaccines. Expanded Program for Immunization officials told APP that vaccination campaign has been started in all tehsils of both these districts after provision of vaccines. The vaccinators have started a door to door campaign and are administering Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) to kids below five years of age under foolproof security arrangements. The campaign is being monitored by Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners besides officials of Health Departments.