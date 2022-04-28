KP cabinet approves Seht Card on permanent basis

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Wednesday approved to continue Sehat Card facility on a permanent basis by amending the relevant law.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Muhammad Ali Saif told a media briefing after the cabinet meeting here that the cabinet noted that Sehat Card initiative was taken to provide relief to masses and in order to continue the programme the government would amend the law. He said that the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Mahmood Khan also approved Rs 1.9 billion grant for six public sector universities of the province and Rs 5 million additional grant for each Peshawar University and Abdul Wali Khan for improving financial performance.

The cabinet approved rules for provision of funds to the hospitals being run under public-private partnership, he said adding that it was also approved to give youth and legal experts in charity commission.

The cabinet also approved the constitution of the Environmental Protection Council to make the environment related laws and policy effective.

Similarly, RESCUE-1122 station was approved for Tehsil Pabbi of district Peshawar while setting up of camping pods was approved for far flung tourists’ resorts for the facilitation of tourists.

The cabinet approved construction of a hostel in Swat for orphan children by the Social Welfare department for their grooming and education. It also approved three sub-division for district Bajaur.

MPAs call on Governor: Members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly including Liaqat Ali Khan, Nighat Orakzai and Rabia Basri on Wednesday separately called on acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here at Governor’s House.

According to a press release issued by Governor’s House, the MPAs discussed matters pertaining to political situation in the country with the governor.

On the occasion, the projects related to public welfare and overall government affairs also came under the discussion.