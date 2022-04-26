Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

ISLAMABAD: The longstanding vagaries of the port city of Gwadar due to growing energy scarcity would end by October, 2023 after the completion of the 300megawatts coal-fired power plant.

The 300-megawatt (MW) coal-fired Gwadar Power Plant would cater the needs of some 150,000 local people by the end of 2023 under the 2050 Master Plan of Gwadar, said an official source while sharing exclusive updates of the project.

The power plant of an independent power producer was one of the key energy projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.

The project aimed at improving reliability on local power supply that would help gradually solve the problems in current economic development and urban construction in Gwadar region, which was being restricted by the shortage of power.

“We are currently spending millions of dollars per annum to generate electricity from diesel generators. I hope the plant would be operationalised soon to solve the port’s power scarcity issues. The power plant is of great significance to deepening the energy cooperation between China and Pakistan, boosting the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, improving the overall power structure of Balochistan, and promoting local economic development in Gwadar Port.

All major projects under CPEC in Gwadar, including Gwadar Power Plant, the New Gwadar International Airport Project, the China Pak Friendship Hospital, China-Pak Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar, the Gwadar East-bay Expressway Project, Gwadar Free Zone, and Gwadar Port would become a shining pearl in the region.