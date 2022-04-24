81,132 people to perform Hajj this year from Pakistan

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims to Pakistan to perform Hajj this year. According to the official sources on Saturday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would start receiving Hajj applications in the next a few days through designated branches of the country’s scheduled banks. Hajj expenses, age limit, vaccines and other terms and conditions would be announced soon through Hajj Policy 2022, it added. The sources said applications submitted in the shape of individuals or groups would be decided by the balloting. It said the distribution of Hajj quota between public and private Hajj schemes would be divided with the ratio of 60:40. Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the ministry’s officials should use their full potential to make the best arrangements for upcoming Hajj and provide quality services to the pilgrims.