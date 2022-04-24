Overcharging by tailors for Eid suits irks Peshawarties

As nearly eight days left in EidulFitre celebrations, the male and female tailors have started overcharging people by earning almost double profit than normal days, irking customers.

In Peshawar, the tailors are heavily charging customers demanding Rs1,500 to Rs2,000 per suit for stitching these days, unnerving Peshawarities.

Most of citizens have expressed dissatisfaction on overcharging and quality of stitching clothes by tailors and asked the concerned administration to maintain checks and balances over the market rates.

Many tailors claimed that they had received approximately double orders on this Eid comparatively from normal days as customers were pressing for new booking despite our refusal.

To meet the rising demand, most of tailors have hired extra labourers by working till late night in the local markets at Faqirabad, QissaKhwani, Karimpura and Interior City.

These days, tailoring shops are seen overcrowded with customers after substantial decrease in the cases of coronavirus.

Majority of middle and salaried class are buying ready-made cloth shops after increase of tailors charges to buy appropriate suits for their loved ones. Yasir Khan, a tailor in Faqirabad told APP that his business was shined on the arrival of Eid. He said this was the right time we make some profit compared to other months in the wake of increase in price hike in Peshawar.

He made it clear that charges for suits stitching were almost double because of workload of the customers, increase of electricity charges, shops’ rents, labour wages, relevant materials as he has to put in extra effort to fulfill people’s orders by using generators in case of loading shedding.

“I have visited several tailor shops but was unable to find anyone quality tailor ready to take my order for Eid,” said a customer Khayam Khan, a resident of Nowshera.

He said he would prefer ready-made white Shalwar suit for this Eid keeping in view of high charges of the tailors.

A online tailoring social media platform said that online service is popular with female customers and we will continue to serve our people during Ramazan.

He said we were working round the clock to meet placed orders as quickly as possible ahead of Eid. Another women customer, Nishat Bibi said that tailors have increased stitching charges by uptoRs 200 to 500 for a single suit in Peshawar that needed to be checked.