Pakistan strongly condemns use of tear gas against worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the use of tear gas by drones against innocent worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces on Friday. In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “such actions especially in Ramadan are reprehensible & violate all international norms and laws. We urge the international community to protect Palestinian people.” Pakistan strongly condemns use of tear gas by drones against innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces today. Such actions esp in Ramadan are reprehensible & violate all intl norms and laws. We urge intl community to protect Palestinian people. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 22, 2022