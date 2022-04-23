Daily Times

Pakistan strongly condemns use of tear gas against worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque

APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the use of tear gas by drones against innocent worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Occupation Forces on Friday.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “such actions especially in Ramadan are reprehensible & violate all international norms and laws. We urge the international community to protect Palestinian people.”

