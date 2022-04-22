Two killed, three injured in road accident

Two persons were killed,while three others sustained multiple injuries in a traffic accident on Motorway (M-III) in the area of Jaranwala city police station here on Thursday. Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a speeding car hit a parked truck on Motorway (M-III) near Jaranwala. Consequently, Hussain Haidar Alvi (35) and Muhammad Adnan Jaffri (35) received serious injuries and died on the spot,while severely injured three others were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital.The car riders were traveling from Lahore to Multan. Further investigation was underway,informed Rescue 1122. Two killed over old enimity: Two persons were killed in the Wana area of South Waziristan due to old enmity, police confirmed on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Abid and Nasruddin. and their bodies were shifted to Sholam Hospital and later handed over to their families.Police have registered the case and started investigation.













