Housing minister calls for early completion of ongoing projects

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Maulana Abdul Wasey during a visit to the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) on Thursday called for timely completion of ongoing and incomplete projects of the authority. In a meeting with the officials of the authority, Maulana Abdul Wasey directed to initiate more effective schemes for the general public and federal government employees. The federal minister was received by the Director General of FEGHA and the senior officials. Director General, FGEHA briefed the minister about the working, projects and achievements of the organization. The federal minister congratulated the officials of the authority on the successful projects.













