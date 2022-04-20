Shahbaz Sharif to take country out of crises: Abbasi

Shahbaz Sharif has the ability to take the country out of the crisis which was created by PTI’s incompetent government during the last three and a half years.

Secretary-General and PML-N Member National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi said this while addressing workers during an Iftar dinner at Havelian.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi further said that the combined efforts of the people and the united opposition have brought an end to the incompetent PTI government which has destroyed all sectors of life and today all we have is inflation and lawlessness which has made life difficult for the masses.

He further said that due to the struggle of united opposition Shahbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister and leaders of all opposition parties of the country have expressed confidence in him.

He said that immediate action will be taken on gas and electricity projects which were stopped by the PTI government during the last three years due to political opposition in the Abbottabad district.

He also said that the officers of the NHA department have been given one month to rehabilitate Ayub Bridge and soon it would be available for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

Malik Sajjad Awan, Malik Mohabbat Awan and Muhammad Nabil Abbasi also addressed the Iftar Party hosted by the Senior Vice President PML-N District Abbottabad where a large number of workers were also present.

Government to focus on betterment of poor: Government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) was a people friendly government and was paying its full attention to reduce poverty rate and taking steps in this regard, PML-N Member National Assembly Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem said on Tuesday.

He visited Ramzan bazar along with local administration and reviewed the quality of goods and relief provided in Ramzan Bazaar.

According to official sources, Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem along with Dist administration and staff of Market Committee visited Ramzan Bazaar where they checked quality of vegetables at various stalls.

After reviewing the prices and quality of fruits and other items, the MNA said that the government of Shehbaz Sharif is taking all possible steps to uplift the poor. Prime Minister has a special interest in Ramzan bazaars, so he asked the members of the Assembly to visit Ramzan bazaars on daily basis to control artificial inflation, he added.

The MNA also said that incumbent government has a vision to make a common man prosper after adopting people friendly policies.