Two colliers electrocuted in Duki coalmine

Two colliers died due to electrocution in a coalmine at Duki area of Balochistan on Monday. According to levies sources, the both victims were working in the coalmine when they touched an open wire of electricity and suffered electric shocks which caused their death on the spot.

Local rescue team took out the both bodies of the victim from the coalmine and later, shifted the bodies to nearby hospital. The victims were identified as Lalai and Allauddin resident of Afghanistan.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to their native town after completion of medico legal formalities. Levies force has registered a case and started probe.