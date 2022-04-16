Raja Pervaiz Ashraf elected as NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is ready to assume the office of the National Assembly speaker today after he was elected unopposed as he was the only candidate who filed the nomination papers for the top assembly slot.

PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar had signed nomination papers as proposer and seconder.

The name of the new speaker would be announced by the presiding officer on the floor of the House. The new speaker, on his election, will also take the oath of his office on Saturday.

The NA speaker’s office fell vacant on April 9 when PTI’s Asad Qaiser resigned, stating that he can not hold voting on the no-confidence against the then prime minister Imran Khan which was a part of a “foreign conspiracy” against the PTI government. Qaiser then handed over the chair to PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, who supervised the process.