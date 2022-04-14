Imran vows to continue struggle for supremacy of people’s rights, democracy

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday night reiterated to continue political struggle for supremacy of rights of people and democracy in the country.

Addressing a big public gathering here, he said that his political struggle of supremacy of people rights, democracy and protection of the country’s interests had been started with a new spirit.

He said Pakistan was a strong sovereign country and no foreign power had the right to make interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Imran said that he would lead rallies and hold public meetings in all major cities including Karachi and Lahore in upcoming days to mobilize public for general election.

He said early election was panacea of all problems.

Imran Khan said that a historic resolution against Islamophobia had been passed by the United Nations due to his government’s efforts.

The PTI chairman said that he had worked hard for supremacy of judiciary and had never broken laws.

Imran said today was the age of social media and nothing could be hide from people.

He said people of Pakistan knew about the circumstances that led to his ouster, adding he would continue struggle against menace of corruption.

He said he had never compromised on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Imran khan said thousands of innocent Pakistanis were martyred in about 400 drone strikes during 2008-2018 while tribal people of merged districts were forced to migrate to safer places of the country.

He said people of KP had paid a heavy price in war against terrorism.

He said Pakistan came into being on the name of Islam.

Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister KP said that KP was the stronghold of PTI and its people were standing with Imran Khan like a solid rock.

He said Imran Khan had never compromised on the country’s sovereignty and integrity and his struggle was for the rights of people.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Central Vice President PTI had accused Indian Prime Minister for not allowing burial ritual of the great Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani who was laid to rest in night.

He demanded a judicial commission to investigate the alleged lettergate.

President Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that people were standing behind Imran Khan.

PTI KP President Pervez Khattak said Imran Khan movment was for the people and he would come again into power with two- third majority to build Neya Pakistan.

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Suri urged people to start preparations for next general elections.