CDA 1819 helpline gets overwhelming response

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has received an enormous response on helpline 1819 launched by the authority to ensure provision of best facilities to citizens in all circumstances including feedback service, message service, file tracing and other services.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the authority and Ufone last month for the use of advanced technology in procedures of the civic agency.

The service of the city helpline 1819 was available from 9 am to 9 pm across Islamabad where residents could register their complaints and get information about CDA services, its spokesman Asif Reza Shah told APP on Wednesday.

The residents may avail services of excise and taxation and check the status of their applications related to property and transfer, he added.

Divulging details of the helpline, the CDA spokesman said state-of-the-art helpline would help the authorities in price monitoring as citizen could register their complaints about overcharging and not displaying of rate list in the markets.

The dedicated helpline was related to CDA not for any police emergency call as city police had already a dedicated helpline for emergency and complaints related to crime, he clarified.

He has shown a great resolution that the helpline would help mitigate the communication gap between the civic body and the citizens eventually help make the authority more responsive and Islamabad a much better city.