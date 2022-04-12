PM calls urgent meeting of economic experts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called an urgent meeting of economic experts to discuss the current financial challenges facing the country. The meeting will be chaired by PM Shahbaz Sharif.

However, the meeting will be attended by prominent economists who deliberate on the ways and means to find a solution for financial stability.

The prime minister will be given a briefing on the data of the national balance sheet and fiscal deficits.

Important decisions will be taken in line with the recommendations of the experts.