Rupee recovers Rs 1.76 against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Exchange rate of Pak rupee recovered by Rs1.76 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs182.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs184.68.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs185 and Rs186.6 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by Rs1.29 and closed at Rs199.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 200.76.

The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.46, whereas a decrease of Rs2.54 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs238.11 as compared to its last closing of Rs240.65.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 47 paisas to close at Rs49.80 and Rs48.77 respectively.