KU extends registration of ADA, ADC till May 10

The University of Karachi has extended the submission of registration of the associate degree in arts and the associate degree in commerce and improvement of division (BA, BCom, BSc) till May 10, 2022.

The KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain mentioned that registrations forms are available at Sindh Bank and Bank Al-Fallah branches located at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate against the payment of Rs100/- each, said the statement released here.

He said that forms and fees of Rs 5000/- would be deposited in those bank branches after endorsement from Registration Unit Counter No:3. According to him, a change of a subject would be allowed with a prescribed fee of a Rs 1500/- and a change of faculty in the same year would be allowed after the payment of a fee of Rs 1500/-.

He said that those candidates who have passed intermediate in the year 2020 or earlier could apply for the registration.