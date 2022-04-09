Muslims facing systematic discrimination, violence in India

ISLAMABAD: Muslims in India have been facing systematic discrimination and violence for long and anti-Muslim sentiments have risen since the fascist BJP’s Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

RSS-backed BJP is pursuing Hindutva agenda to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra and persecution of Muslims, Christians and low-caste Hindus has increased manifold during the BJP rule, said a report released on Saturday by Kashmir Media Service.

“Muslims remain one of the most marginalized communities in the country. They have witnessed several communal riots since India’s independence from the British rule. Pogrom of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 and Delhi’s anti-Muslims riots in 2020 are some of the glaring examples of communal violence in India.

In the latest example of such violence, over 40 Muslim houses were vandalized and burnt by Hindu zealots in Rajasthan’s Karauli area,” it said. Anti-Muslim hostility in all Indian institutions has increased since Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, the report said, adding that in Modi’s India, widespread impunity is being witnessed for those who attack Muslims.

The report pointed out that global experts on genocidal violence have warned that New Delhi is preparing for the genocide of Muslims in India and IIOJK. The international community must take cognizance of the Hindu fascism in India, it added.