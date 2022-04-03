A frozen lake

Sir: Khalti Lake is situated in Gupis valley of district Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan with length of 2,354 meters and width of 460 meters whereas maximum depth is measured as 80 feet. Although this lake has numerous economic and water-resource dividends it is renowned by its unique quality and famously called as ‘frozen lake’ because in every winter season, it freezes completely to be walked on and even played on as a glacier playground.

A PTDC motel is situated beside this frozen lake for the residency facilitation of tourists and players. This lake is situated next to the main road which makes it conveniently accessible and it only takes a couple of hours from Gilgit main city to reach the lake.

What makes the view of this lake more fascinating is the fact that it is surrounded by the gigantic mountains of Hindukush range. The native residents are more amicable to their guests in welcoming them with love and warmth. Therefore this valley is popularly known as ‘land of hospitality’.

This lake has a potential to be an international tourism destination and the local government of GB should arrange proper winter sports festivals to encourage various teams to participate in these sports. Also, during summers, this lake is not void of dividends boating and fishing are done in the summer season. Unfortunately, there is a lack of good hotels and restaurants for tourists plus no infrastructure is another issue. A major issue this valley is facing is that of poor internet services. The area has a slow 2g internet connection which makes it almost impossible to highlight the lake on social media.

Being a social activist myself, I would like to draw the attention of the local government of GB to play a role to make arrangements properly in order to make this ‘frozen lake’ one of the world’s renowned tourism spots.

NEELAM WALI

Gupis, Distt. Ghizer, GB