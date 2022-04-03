The way forward

Sir: Pakistan came into being as a result of a political struggle by our political leaders under the leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. However, later on, we could not uphold the political norms and politics became contemptuous in the eyes of common people.

On one hand, there is political polarization in the country where everyone is bent to promote their favourite party, regardless of its performance while criticizing other parties just for the sake of it. On the other hand, masses, in general, are disillusioned about the importance of the political process, the constitution of Pakistan, the democracy, etc. This is most unfortunate. I think civil society should play its due role and exert due to pressure to eliminate loopholes in our political system. The loopholes in our political system include issues pertaining to morality, good governance, pro-people legislation, the role of money in the electoral process, etc.

It is only through the reforms in our political system that we can find a way forward. Any other inorganic course in this regard like interventions “in good faith” would just be another experiment that failed miserably in the past wasting decades of our national history.

MUHAMMAD ASIF AMIN

Islamabad