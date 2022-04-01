Ali Gul Pir entertains fans by recreating Will Smith and Chris Rock slap-gate

Where Will Smith and Chris Rock’s fiasco at the 2022 Oscars created a furore on social media, a few also made and shared, funny memes on this episode.

Amidst all, Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir also jumped in on Will Smith, Chris Rock meme-bandwagon and recreated a drama on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, Pir posted a recreated version and shared a satirical take on the Oscars fiasco, along with another Pakistani actor Usman Mazhar.

The comedian could be seen mimicking Jada Pinkett Smith rejoicing over the showdown, all while munching on popcorn in the background.

Meme-makers were also shown busy writing scripts while they got their drama.

Adding a funny twist to the end, Pir also included the best slap award that he handed over to impersonated ‘Smith’

The funny recreation has left fans in stitches. Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram enjoyed the video and left a hand folding emoji in the comment section.

One fan commented, “Was waiting for your take on it … Better than the original of course.”

Another user wrote, “Omg! What a parody ???? and full real scene with all the sounds ????” Smith’s formal apology to Rock a day after the Oscars have not made any effect on the meme-makers and comedians who are currently having a ball.