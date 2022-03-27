Summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly ready?

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has prepared a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, a private TV channel claimed on Saturday. According to the TV channel, the CM House has developed the summary on Buzdar’s advice and he may sign the document if PM Imran Khan agrees to the suggestion. The TV channel also claimed that CM Buzdar is ready to resign if PM Imran Khan asks him to do so. It said that the CM was with PM Imran for the public gathering in Kamalia on Saturday, adding that the premier took Buzdar with him to Islamabad. The opposition has already submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran. The premier has been under pressure since then as many lawmakers within the PTI have shown indication that they would back the opposition at the Centre. PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi had shared in a recent interview that the Opposition has offered him the chief minister’s post in return for his party’s support in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. Interestingly, two disgruntled groups of PTI, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan factions, have also demanded the removal of CM Buzdar. Under Article 112(1) of the constitution, the governor has the authority to dissolve a provincial assembly on the advice of the chief minister. “The Governor shall dissolve the Provincial Assembly if so advised by the Chief Minister; and the Provincial Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the Chief Minister has so advised,” the article reads.













