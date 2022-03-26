‘Get A Job’ is about advanced recruitment and selection

Recruitment and selection refers to the overall process of searching, attracting, selecting and locating the employees with a strategic approach giving the job analysis as the most essential step of hiring the right people at the right position through the right medium in the organisation which is done by HR practitioners.

It begins with the advertisement of the job and moves to the next step of generating a pool of candidates and selecting those who can give standard performance by assessing them through interviews and medical tests to ensure that the recruitment process is based on merit and abilities with equal opportunity policy. The main aim of recruitment and selection is that it should be fair, consistent, cost-effective, meet future needs, and manage the public face of the organization.

“Get A Job” is a comedy screenplay that was written by Kyle Pennekamp and Scott Turpel and directed by Dylan Kidd in 2016. The movie starts with the scene of celebration of

Jillian who recruited by Johnson and Johnson and excited to make a new start as a sales analyst. The story revolves around the life of graduates including Jillian and the main character Will who faces the problem of unemployment after graduation along with other friends who lives in the same house. Will’s father proved that there is nothing in the world that they can’t achieve, and his son got impressed and ensured to make his career even he has to do odd jobs, despite the skills he possesses of blogging, creating interactive content, web-based and videos, due to which he wants to establish his own brand.

The Movie “Get a Job” depicts how organisations hire people following the policy and procedures, with the right approach. The movie also highlights the strategies used by organizations and recruiters to attract the qualified candidate. For instance: using Mobile platforms, social media recruiting, prioritising referrals, making the hiring process faster, conducting good and flexible interviews. Will was on an unpaid internship and spent two summers waiting for a permanent employment opportunity after graduation but he was fired instead of being hired permanently due to downsizing and laid off eight more employees to bring the taller structure of the company to the flat one. Will then started working in the motel, on a night shift. Unknowingly Will rents the rooms to hookers and got fired by its owner. Moreover, his friends possess several skills like web development, having a business degree, marketable skills, but they also remain unemployed and striving to showcase their skills to get recruited.

Will’s father is of the view that Tough day is another unrealized great day, the due date to pay bills was approaching near, Will being unemployed went to his dad to seek financial help but he refused, for he also lost his job and need to look for another one. Will’s father exemplified himself by telling how much he worked hard in 100 degrees’ temperature as a supervisor of stacking crates of tomatoes in a warehouse and then became in charge of the entire North American supply chain. Reminded himself and his son, not to get disappointed rather find the organisation that can best realise the talent they possess and hire them.

The movie displays how the main character Will gets recruited in the WILHEIMER, after going through the proper recruitment process. The organization chose Active Measures of recruitment that involves the identification of barriers and eradicating them so that the focused targets and realizations towards the work be made clear. To achieve this purpose, the company opted for the Recruitment Policy and showcase the stance on how the company should hire utilizing the hiring practices and promote consistency towards the company’s goals, reviewing the results to achieve the business aim by managing the recruitment process.

The recruitment process in the companies is accompanied by assessing candidates because it is a key feature of recruitment. Organisations use more than one method to assess the candidate. First comes the Interview. The movie “Get A Job” has perfectly elaborated on the importance of Interviews that needs to be structured and focused to work well. Will received an interview call for the companies always lookout for fresh talent. In WILHEIMER there was 1000 resume for a videographer and Will is going to be hired out of them but prior to that, he has to go through the assessing process of passing a drug test. After passing the test, Will get hired in it with starting salary of $26,000 with partial health benefits after 90 days. His job responsibilities include making videos or videography resume. To choose clients from 3 backgrounds; bookshelf, skyline, and a corner office.

Assessing process is necessary because only by employing good practices can an organization stay reputable and competitive in the market otherwise exploitive companies unable to sustain their workforce and as a result malaise will set in, this will not only demotivate the existing workforce but will also make the place undesirable for prospective new recruits.

Referrals in the recruitment process also play a vital role in making the process faster and more effective. Company’s ask for referrals; make someone tell recruiters about the candidate, as a candidate should create their own value by providing references, to build up the reputation and impression.

Will’s father also has to get to the decision-maker to get a job where his son along with his friends did everything they could do to engage and hang over the guards to let his father reach the decision-maker. The video resume made by Will worked and his father got the opportunity for an interview and job.

Recruitment occurs in two ways, either External following the overall process of attracting and hiring candidates. Whereas, another one is Internal hiring, in which the employees are placed on the required position either by replacement or promotion. We can witness the same approach in the movie “Get A Job” where Will after his achievements is offered a number of opportunities of marketing other companies by highlighting and promoting their products on the internet as he went viral on YouTube. In WILHEIMER Will witnessed layoffs but to send him up instead of training someone new, Will was offered to be a Vice President of corporate communications through the Internal hiring process of Recruitment. The movie also posed another teaching lesson, that if employees are being rewarded with benefits and compensations for doing nothing then they will be useless and less productive. Jillian and Will decided that this is the best time for him to choose rather work for others or not so he chose to bring the vision of his own brand into reality, believing in his instincts with a motto “Never stop believing, never quit”.

The writer is a student and can be reached at aqsa-shahzadi@outlook.com