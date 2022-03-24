Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Five ships namely, MOL Generosity, Maersk Senang, Chemroad Rose, Tebek, and Nave Cosmos carrying Containers, Phosphoric Acid, LNG and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, another ship ĹValkyreĺ carrying 53,475 tonnes of Coal also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

PQA berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ĹMOL Generosityĺ and Oil tanker ĹElka Asterĺ left the Port on Thursday morning, while another bulk cargo carrier ĹAstoriaĺ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 175,063 tonnes, comprising 145,093 tonnes imports cargo and 29,970 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,582 Containers (2,336 TEUs Imports and 1,246 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, EM Astoria, Valkyrie, and UACC Ibn Al-Halthai carrying Containers, Coal, and Gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, and FOTCO on Thursday.