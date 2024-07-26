SBP injects Rs 9.54tr into market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs9,545 billion in the market on Friday through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO).

According to OMO results issued here, the SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on July 26, 2024 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and accepted 30 bids amounting to Rs9,500 billion.

The central bank received 33 bids for 7-day tenor accumulatively offering an amount of Rs9,651.65 billion at the rate of return ranging between 20.52 to 20.60 percent while no bid was offered for the 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted 30 quotes for 7-day tenor amounting to Rs9,500 billion at 20.55 % annual rate of return.

Meanwhile, the central bank also injected Rs45 billion in the market through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7-day tenor.

For the 7-day tenor, the SBP received one bid amounting to Rs45 billion (face value of collateral) at 20.56% rate of return while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The central bank accepted the single quote at 20.56% cut-off rate.