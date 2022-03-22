At least 12 people have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a laborer barati in Patoki Marriage Hall. Police teams raided Kanganpur, Patoki and Sarai Mughal last night and arrested 12 persons. DPO Kasur In the initial postmortem report, the doctors did not confirm the torture on body of the deceased, however, every aspect of the incident is being investigated.

Kasur police teams have arrested 12 people in an operation in Kunganpur, Patoki and Sarai Mughal last night in connection with the alleged killing of a laborer in the marriage hall of Patoki area of Kasur. DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that in the initial post-mortem report, the doctors did not confirm the torture on the body of the deceased but every aspect of the incident is being investigated. DPO Kasur said that the PFSA team has gathered evidence from the scene, the real facts will come out after the final report. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had taken notice of the incident last night and police teams were engaged in legal proceedings to provide justice to the affected family. IG Punjab has directed DPO Kasur to conduct the investigation of the incident under its supervision. According to details, scuffle happened between deceased Muhammad Ashraf (selling salty chips) and guests coming with barat at Aljannat Marriage Hall. The accused along with their local accomplices started beating him with sticks and fists and subjected the laborer to inhumane torture which he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that CCTV footage and other evidences were being scrutinized for further investigation involving more persons and no effort would be spared in providing justice to the victims.