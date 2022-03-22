Wasim Akram tweets birthday note for wife Shaniera Akram

Pakistan-based Australian social activist Shaniera Akram just turned 40 and her better half Wasim Akram denoted the event by writing a note.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday morning, Wasim posted an image of Shaniera, wishing her a blissful 40th birthday celebration. “Happy 40th birthday my love. You have grown into such a beautiful human being and you will only get better,” he captioned the picture.

The former cricketer also wrote: “I love having you by my side as my life partner, you make every day worth living. Thank you for all you do for me, our children, our families, and for Pakistan! We love you.”

Yet, Shaniera took to Twitter and said that she does not want to praise her birthday that much with everything happening all over the planet.

She said thanks to the general population for being essential for her life and adoring her.