Shaniera Akram presuming good Pak-Aus semi-final match regardless of result

Shaneira Akram, Australian wife of Pakistani cricket legend said it would be incredible for the team of Pakistan cricket to be recognized as the best on a world platform of T20 World Cup.

“I know there are 200 odd million Pakistanis in the world who would agree, despite what country they are currently in,” she commented before the high-voltage and much-hyped semi-final between the teams of Pakistan and Australia today.

In a series of posts posted on twitter, she further mentioned that she wanted to watch a good match regardless of the results.

“My answer is I’d love Pakistan to win because nothing would make me happier than to see the cricket-fanatic country I have grown to love go the distance.”

“Lifting the T20 World Cup would be a dream come true for Pakistan! But if Australia wins, Of course I’d be really happy too,” she added.