First BMW iX electric vehicle delivered in Pakistan

The roads of Karachi were electrified when Dewan Motors delivered the first ever BMW iX Electric Vehicle in Pakistan.

Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, Mr. Dewan Yousuf Farooqui and Ms. Nabiha Yousuf, CEO of Dewan Motors handed over the first ever BMW IX Electric Vehicle in Pakistan, in the presence of Mr. Holger Ziegler, German Consul General at Karachi to Mr. Khalid Siddiq Sheikh.

The BMW iX heralds a new age in mobility, redefining the successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept, which allows the customers to enjoy luxury combined with almost-hidden world of intelligent functionality. It offers electric driving pleasure like never experienced before.

“It is a matter of great pride for us at the BMW Group to have delivered the first BMW iX Electric Vehicle; not only in Pakistan but the entire Middle East region”, said Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director BMW Group Middle East. “Pakistan is one of the most important markets in the region for the BMW electric vehicle line-up. We appreciate the efforts of our partner, Dewan Motors gearing up for the future with its investments and infrastructure being laid out to support its customers”, added Dr. Hagparwar. “We are delighted to hand over the first BMW iX to its rightful owner, which is just the beginning of this new era in the electromobility that Pakistan is about to witness”, said Ms. Nabiha Yousuf, CEO, Dewan Motors.

“We know that the future is electric and so for our valued EV customers, we are investing heavily in the infrastructure across the country and on the Motorway as well to travel with a peace of mind”, added Ms. Yousuf. The guests from BMW Group Middle East and German Consul General also inaugurated the BMW Motorrad workshop in Karachi, offering high class services through its experienced and BMW trained technicians. BMW Motorrad, the premium German motorcycle brand, was recently introduced by Dewan Motors catering to the high-end motorcyclists.