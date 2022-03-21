Bajao.Pk’s Nayi Awaaz in its final round

ISLAMABAD: To boost the craze for music amongst youngsters and explore the hidden talent in unseen artists, the Bajao.Pk provided a platform for scuh rising stars of the country

It already launched the one of its kind online music competition Nayi Awaaz which is now entered in its final rounds. According to the Bajao.Pk, Umair Jaswal had hit the waves and encouraged the unheard crooners to send in their entries for amazing prizes and an opportunity to get their song produced by a leading music producer of Pakistan and the response was phenomenal with more than a 1000 entries received.

It said that there has never been a doubt about the musical abilities of Pakistanis, but the top 10 musicians discovered by the Bajao.Pk online music competition, Nayi Awaaz, have blown our minds.

The concept behind Bajao.Pk’s “Nayi Awaaz” initiative is to provide an online music competition platform unlike any singing/music show on Television by creating a pool of talented artists who will make the future of music industry in Pakistan.

The Bajao.Pk`s mission is to introduce a new voice in the music industry. The competition was designed to ensure equal opportunity for all where Bajao.Pk provided an efficient online platform where underground artists submitted their raw singing videos by filling in the relevant information.

Bajao.pk’s Nayi Awaaz competition put them through various rounds testing their abilities to write and compose songs and my God did they create soulful and amazing music. These undiscovered underground music wonders created songs that are an ode our musically rich soil.

Initially 125 contestants were shortlisted, and online voting shortlisted them to 25. The actual thrill started from round two where the contestants were given 3 hashtags (#DilKeAwaaz, #NayaRasta, #ManzilSeDoor) on which they had to create their original song in a time span of only 5 days to assess their creativity in writing lyrics and composing their own song. The response from these talented artists was amazing. They made soulful songs for this round and their full songs were uploaded on the Bajao.Pk app under the section of round 2 where everyone from Pakistan could vote for their favorite artists once again. The selection for this round was based on 50% weightage of votes and 50 percent weightage of marks given by the judges.

In the last round the top 10 participants have been given three new hashtags (#ManzilKPas, #ChaltayRahay, #KhwabMere) to create original songs.

We congratulate Zaira Ali from Lahore, Usman Qayyum from Talagang, Ali Baloch from Islamabad, Ghayyas Haider from Lahore, Sameen Khawaja from Quetta, Ayesha Nasir Khan from Kashmir, Noman Al Sheikh from Karachi, Ahmer Khan from Rawalakot, Danish Butt from Islamabad and Mudabbir Khan from Lahore on becoming the top ten ubeer talented musicians. We wish them the best of luck for the final round.

The three rounds of the competition have been designed to gage the full range of music abilities of the individuals to pick the best three winners who will receive cash prizes and the top winner will also have an original song produced by Sarmag Ghafoor.

The “Nayi Awaaz” competition is hosted by Yashal Shahid, Bilal Khan, and Abdullah Qureshi, and Umair Jaswal will announce the winners at the end of the competition.

To stay updated please download the Bajao Music App and follow the Bajao.pk Facebook @Bajao and Instagram @Bajaomusic.

Bajao.pk is an indigenous Pakistani music service that carries over a million audio and video tracks covering all the golden hits and latest Pakistani and international songs.