PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PRCS-KP) Monday launched a major relief operation in District Chitral to provide free treatment along with free medicine on the doorsteps of the locals including Afghan refugees in Chitral.

Installation of ultra-water filtration systems to ensure clean drinking water for people and installation of solar systems have to use this facility so that no future challenges are faced to operate the system.

The water filtration system has been handed over to the local TMA office after its installation. Similarly, under the mobile health unit, 1,500 people have benefited from this facility in 11 different areas of Chitral so far, including 939 Pakistanis and 460 Afghan refugees.

The international federation of the Red Cross representative for Pakistan Piwi ophoff, who came to Chitral to monitor the ongoing relief operations, said that the installation of solarised water filtration system and setting up of a mobile health unit in Chitral is aimed at providing facilities to the local population living in Chitral, especially Afghan refugees.

The International Federation of the Red Cross is considering further expanding the scope of these facilities. Syed Ali Hassan, Secretary, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, gave a detailed brief about the project to the media representatives and said this water filtration system was installed in Chitral back in 2008, but this was out of work for a long time.

He said that Pakistan Red Crescent has reinstalled a new and modern solarized ultra-water filtration system.