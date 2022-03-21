Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engages

No tricks here! Tom Hiddleston is engaged. The actor, best known for playing Marvel’s trickster god Loki, is set to marry girlfriend and fellow MCU star Zawe Ashton, E! News learned Thursday, March 17. The news comes days after the actress was spotted in an Instagram photo, posted by British TV host AJ Odudu, wearing what looked like a diamond halo-style engagement ring at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards, where she and Hiddleston made a rare joint red carpet appearance. Hiddleston, 41, and Ashton, 37, met while starring together in the 2019 play Betrayal, which marked the Broadway debut of both stars. The pair also starred in the production in their native London earlier that year. The two sparked romance rumors last September when they were photographed kissing in the ocean while on vacation in Ibiza, Spain. Later that month, they appeared to confirm their romance with a joint appearance at the 2021 Tony Awards. Ashton is known for playing Moira’s girlfriend Oona in The Handmaid’s Tale and for her role in the 2019 Netflix movie Velvet Buzzsaw. She is set to play the villain opposite Brie Larson in The Marvels, a 2023 sequel to the 2019 MCU film Captain Marvel.













