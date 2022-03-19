CTD Punjab arrests five suspects

LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Saturday to have conducted 19 extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province and arrested five suspects.

According to CTD spokesman, the teams of CTD also recovered 1672 gram explosive, 8 feet safety fuse, match box, 3 detonator, an IED, a hand grenade, a mobile phone, Rs 226,840, a pistol, an askari jacket, a flag of proscribed TTP, two banned books Hateen and 12 pamphlets from the possession of accused.

The suspects identified as Waqas, Ameerullah, Abidur Rehman, Muhammad Jahangir, and Muhammad Rehmatullah were arrested from Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan and Khanewal districts.