Troubled Chelsea ring changes for Lille second leg

Lille, France: Captain Cesar Azpilicueta is one of five players recalled to the Chelsea line-up for their Champions League last 16, second leg against Lille in France on Wednesday as the troubled reigning champions aim to clinch a quarter-final berth.

Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, and Christian Pulisic also come into Thomas Tuchel’s line-up after being on the bench for Sunday’s 1-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku again starts among the substitutes, just as he did in last month’s first leg, which Chelsea won 2-0 thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan David start together in attack for Lille as the French champions try to overturn their first-leg deficit and reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time.

However, they are without playmaker Renato Sanches due to injury.

Chelsea is hoping to defend their title despite being thrown into turmoil after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale on March 2 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The British government imposed sanctions on Abramovich last week, describing him as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

Chelsea’s assets have been frozen but they are allowed to operate under a special license, with the government taking oversight of the potential sale.

On Wednesday Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family said they are leading a consortium that will bid to buy the club, according to reports.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 2000 GMT; first leg 0-2):

Lille (4-4-2)

Leo Jardim; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte (capt), Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Jonathan Bamba, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Coach: Jocelyn Gourvennec (FRA)

Chelsea (3-5-2)

Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta (capt), N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)