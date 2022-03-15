India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 42,996,062

NEW DELHI, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,996,062 on Tuesday, as 2,568 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 97 related deaths since Monday morning took the total death toll to 515,974.

There are still 33,917 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 2,251 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far 42,446,171 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 4,722 were discharged during the past 24 hours.