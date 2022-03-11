Petrol pumps, buses of MPA Ajmal Cheema seized

District administration sealed two petrol pumps and seized few buses of Jahangir Tareen group MPA Ajmal Cheema.

On Thursday, Mr Cheema alleged that administration move against his properties only to press him, on the contrary the administration claimed that action had been taken on charges of violations.

Reports said that civil defence administration came to know that Mr Cheema was running two pumps in Chak Jhumra without seeking the permission. Accordingly action was taken and both pumps were sealed. Similarly, regional transport authority (RTO) seized some buses of Mr Cheema. Secretary RTO, Muhammad Sarwar told reporters that action had been taken against scores of vehicles as per routine and nothing special had been done against the MPA.

Mr Cheema told reporters that he would respond against this move soon as administration was hell bent to press him and everybody knows that why it has been done against him. He said it was an old tactic to suppress the voice of anyone.

Along with others members of Tareen group, Mr Cheema had met the speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi and discussed the current political scenario. Mr Cheema is member of a dialogue committee formed by Tareen group.

Sources in the district administration said that it was wrong that all vehicles of Cheema had been seized. They said only those buses had been seized which were not fit for the public transport.